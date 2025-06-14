Pune: Pharma student killed in car accident; two arrested

A 21-year-old D.Pharma student walking on footpath died after being hit by a car near Atrashee Society in Sukhsagar area of Katraj on Friday afternoon, a police official said. Eyewitnesses said the car driver lost control, climbed footpath and the woman was trapped between a tree and the four-wheeler. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shreya Yeole of Khandoba Temple area in Kondhwa was returning home from her internship at a private clinic in Gokulnagar around 2.30pm when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the car driver lost control, climbed footpath and the woman was trapped between a tree and the four-wheeler.

“She died on the spot. The car involved in the accident belonged to a private fleet operator and was assigned to one Satish Honmane, though it was being driven at the time of the incident by Dattatray Gadekar, who allegedly does not have a licence,” the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station official said.

Preliminary probe suggests Gadekar, who is not well-versed in driving, lost control of the vehicle and ran over Yeole, he said.

Police investigation found that Honmane was teaching driving session to his relative Gadekar when the accident took place.

“Honmane had allowed Gadekar to drive despite knowing he lacked a valid licence. Both have been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act (MVA),” he said.

