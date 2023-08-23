Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust chain, vehicle theft gang

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted chain snatching and vehicle theft gang, and detained nine persons including four minors on Sunday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted chain snatching and vehicle theft gang, and detained nine persons including four minors on Sunday. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While investigating a chain snatching incident in Chikhali, police identified accused via CCTV and arrested them after technical analysis.

Accused have been identified as Mohamad Mustak Siddhiki (24), Pandurang Balaji Kambale (23), Tushar alias Balya Mane (24), Arjun Sambhaji Kadam (25) and four minors.

Police also arrested Pakshal Manoj Solankhi (23) and Murad Dastagir Mulani (36) who were involved in purchase and sale of gold chains.

Jitendra Kadam, investigation officer Crime Branch unit 2 said, “The accused stole motorcycles and then used these vehicles to snatch chains.”

Police have seized four koytas, one sword, five stolen motorcycles, seven mobiles worth ₹2,42,400 and gold chains of ₹2,50,000.

During investigation, police found that gang was involved in 13 chain snatching cases, four motorcycle theft cases registered at Nigdi, Chikhali, Bhosari MIDC, Dehu Road, Dighi, Latur Rural, MIDC Latur, Ravet, Bhosari, police stations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pimpri Chinchwad police claimed to solved total 22 cases including 13 chain snatching, 7 motorcycle thefts, one mobile theft and one vandalisation case by arresting these accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON