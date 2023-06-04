Pune police tighten noose around agents supplying drugs through delivery boys

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Pune city police have apprehended 1,865 peddlers and registered 1,301 cases related to drug offences since 2009. Additionally, new trends, like the distribution of contraband through delivery executives of online food aggregators and courier delivery boys, have come to light.

According to police, these delivery executives can easily get access to housing societies and no one questions them about the product that is delivered.

On May 23, the crime branch unit arrested five accused for illegally supplying drugs in Kothrud. According to police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, the accused called a supplier from Pimpri-Chinchwad to supply drugs at Kothrud. The supplier booked service with a private company that pickups and delivers packages within the city and got the drugs supplied through a delivery executive.

After the crackdown, police approached the delivery boy and came to know that the parcel was picked up from a lodge in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Gaikwad said, “During a recent incident at Kothrud, the accused got delivery of drugs through an executive of an online company. Such executives have easy access to housing societies.”

Gaikwad said the online delivery system is quick and affordable, hence it is preferred by many people, but some people are misusing the service. It is the moral responsibility of such companies to check the items delivered.”

In a similar incident reported last week, based on the tip-off from the anti-narcotics cell, the Pune customs department successfully cracked a drug-peddling gang. The incident occurred on May 29 and four people were arrested at the Khed Shivapur toll plaza. Out of these two accused were earlier working as courier agents.

As per the data shared by Pune city police, since 2009 police have registered 1,301 cases and arrested 1,865 accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. At the same time, police seized drug-related material worth ₹316,082,237.

Pune city police also arrested 29 foreign nationals in the last four years who were found to be involved in drug peddling activities. This highlights the global nature of the drug trade and the need for international cooperation in combating the transnational issue.

Ramnath Pokale, additional commissioner of police, crime branch, said, “We have been keeping watch on drug-related activities in the city and under this we have arrested a total of 1,865 accused since 2009 under NDPS Act and seized material total worth of ₹31.60 crore during the same period.’’

Pokale said that this action against illegal drug activity in the city will continue.

Data further reveals that, since 2018, drug-related activities have spiked as a result of which cases have increased from 87 in 2018 to 150 cases in 2022. During the same period, arrests of the accused have increased from 118 in 2018 to 200 arrests in 2023.

According to data, the highest amount of drug material had been seized at ₹7.14 crore in 2022, ₹5.06 crore in 2022 and ₹3.0 crore in 2019.

The cases registered against the drug peddlers encompass a wide range of drug-related offences, including the possession, sale, and distribution of illicit substances. The police have been proactive in investigating these cases thoroughly and collecting substantial evidence to ensure the successful prosecution of the offenders.

In addition to arresting drug peddlers, they have also focused on educating the public about the dangers of drug abuse and addiction. Through awareness campaigns and community outreach programmes, the police have been able to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drugs and encourage individuals to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.

