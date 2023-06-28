12 persons held for vandalising vehicles

Pune: The Pune city police have arrested 12 people in connection with creating ruckus and vandalising vehicles parked along roadside in Aranyeshwar area.

The Pune city police have arrested 12 people in connection with creating ruckus and vandalising vehicles parked along roadside in Aranyeshwar area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police officials, the incident took place at Annabhau Sathenagar in Aranyeshwar around 2 am on Tuesday following heated arguments between two groups. The accused also attacked two houses and one office.

At least 10-12 vehicles and one autorickshaw parked along the roadside were vandalised by the accused.

A team from Sahakarnagar police station rushed to the spot and arrested a few persons. By the evening, according to the police, 12 people were arrested and search is on to nab others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON