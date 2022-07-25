Pune police arrest 2 bike lifters, 6 KTM motorcycles recovered

A probe into the theft of mobile phones in Chakan area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad has helped the police arrest a man who was allegedly on a vehicle theft spree.

The accused, Sandesh Prabhakar Patole (23), a resident of Shirala in Jalana district and Suraj Raju Kasabe (21), a resident of Madha colony Jalana were arrested from Jalana on Friday.

According to officials, Kanipnath Balaji Dhakane registered a case of mobile theft from his residence. During investigation, police found that three similar cases have been reported in residential complex

Police said that the accused were using KTM motorcycles for stealing phones. When they approached the owner, a case was already registered at Chakan police station. The CCTV footage confirmed that three other KTM bikes were stollen from the area.

Dyaneshwar Sable police inspector said, “We had received a complaint of stolen KTM motorcycles for which a team was formed. We got a tip-off that one of the accused was selling these stolen motorcycles in Jalana district. Accordingly, we laid a trap and arrested Patole and his aide.”

Police have recovered six KTM motorcycles, one mobile phone and some silver jewellery total of worth ₹4.92 lakh.