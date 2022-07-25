Pune police arrest 2 bike lifters, 6 KTM motorcycles recovered
A probe into the theft of mobile phones in Chakan area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad has helped the police arrest a man who was allegedly on a vehicle theft spree.
The accused, Sandesh Prabhakar Patole (23), a resident of Shirala in Jalana district and Suraj Raju Kasabe (21), a resident of Madha colony Jalana were arrested from Jalana on Friday.
According to officials, Kanipnath Balaji Dhakane registered a case of mobile theft from his residence. During investigation, police found that three similar cases have been reported in residential complex
Police said that the accused were using KTM motorcycles for stealing phones. When they approached the owner, a case was already registered at Chakan police station. The CCTV footage confirmed that three other KTM bikes were stollen from the area.
Dyaneshwar Sable police inspector said, “We had received a complaint of stolen KTM motorcycles for which a team was formed. We got a tip-off that one of the accused was selling these stolen motorcycles in Jalana district. Accordingly, we laid a trap and arrested Patole and his aide.”
Police have recovered six KTM motorcycles, one mobile phone and some silver jewellery total of worth ₹4.92 lakh.
BHU signs MoU with Jain Education Institutes Support
Banaras Hindu University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jain Education Institutes Support, a not-for-profit trust in New Delhi. As part of the MoU, BHU will receive a donation of Rs 1.05 crores to set up the Bhagwan Shreyasnath Jain Study Fund. The Jain Education Institutes Support is instituted by eminent people including Dr Jasvant Modi, Shri Harshad Shah, Dr Sulekh Jain, Dr Shugan C Jain and others.
Seepage at new Katraj tunnel due to illegal constructions, experts from Japan say
PUNE A technical team from Japan which visited the city on July 22 (Friday) to review the work of the six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4), also visited the new Kartaj tunnel at Shindewadi (NH-4)and it was found that the tunnel has developed seepages due to illegal constructions over it. After that incident, various illegal structures were demolished, however, after nine years many constructions have come up again near the highway and tunnel.
Fresh cases of Omicron subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 takes state tally to 192
PUNE State health department on Sunday noted that two cases of BA.4, 28 of BA.5 and 18 of BA.75 have been found in Maharashtra. According to officials, the report by the National Institute of Virology Pune and BJ Medical College Pune, this report has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases total tally in the state to 192.
Maharashtra on alert as India reports 4th monkeypox case
As the monkeypox cases tally in India goes to four, Maharashtra health department noted that they have alerted all doctors and local health departments to watch out for patients with foreign travel history of symptoms of monkeypox. This is the fourth confirmed case of monkeypox in India, the first three were reported from Kerala. The World Health Organisation declared monkeypox a global health emergency on Saturday.
Prayagraj: Two bodies found on tracks under suspicious circumstances
Body of youth and another person with serious injuries were found covered with bed sheets on Pratapgarh-Prayagraj railway tracks in Pratapgarh district on Sunday morning. According to reports, the driver of Saket Express spotted two persons covered with bed sheets lying on the tracks ahead of Vishwanathganj Railway Station in Pratapgarh and informed the station master after stopping the train. SHO of Mandhata police station Ravindra Yadav reached the spot and carried out investigations.
