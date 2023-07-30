Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest 24-year-old with opium worth 60 lakh

Pune police arrest 24-year-old with opium worth 60 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2023 10:47 PM IST

Pune police arrest man with 3.29 kg of opium worth ?60 lakh. Accused identified as Mohanlal Megaram Bishnoi from Barmer, Rajasthan. Investigation underway.

The Pune city police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly carrying 3.29 kg of opium worth 60 lakh, said police officials. The accused has been identified as Mohanlal Megaram Bishnoi, a native of Barmer district, Rajasthan.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell strategically laid a trap and successfully nabbed the suspect. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bishnoi was taken into custody by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Friday night near Hadapsar’s Ganga Nagar Road.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell strategically laid a trap and successfully nabbed the suspect.

An official press release issued on Saturday stated that an FIR has been lodged against Bishnoi under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Hadapsar police station. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to unravel any potential connections or networks involved in the illicit drug trade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP