Pune Police arrest grandfather, detain minor brother in sexual assault case

PUNE The Pune Police have arrested the paternal grandfather and detained a minor brother of the victim in a sexual abuse case.

In a heinous case of child sexual abuse, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped on several occasions by four members of her family, including her father, brother and paternal grandfather, according to a First Information Report (FIR) filed at Bund Garden Police Station on March 18.

Police officials said the crimes were committed over five years starting in 2017 when the girl was eight.

The accused have been booked under Sections 376 (a) (b), 375, 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3(b), 4, 5 (m) (n), 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy.

Assistant police inspector Savita Sapkale, said, “The grandfather was arrested during the night (on Saturday) while the minor brother has been detained. They were produced in the court which have remanded them into police custody.”

The incident came to light when the girl opened up during a ‘good touch and bad touch’ session in her school.

Sapkale further said, “A separate team has been sent to nab the absconding father and uncle and added that they will be arrested soon.”