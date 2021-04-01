Pune police arrest man from Amravati for murder of woman

PUNE: A man from Amravati district was remanded to custody of Pune city police by a local court on Wednesday after he was found to have killed a woman who had refused to marry him. The crime came to light when he was arrested by the Amaravati police for harassing the woman’s family in Amaravati.

The arrested was identified as Sagar Gundav (32) of Amaravati district.

The woman believed to have been murdered used to reside with another woman in Pune.

“The Amaravati police brought the accused to Pune on March 30 and we arrested him on March 31. He was produced in court on March 31 and remanded to custody till April 5. He told us that they had been in a relationship in the past, but were having disputes. He asked her to give him one day’s time to meet and solve their issues. He took her to Bhatghar dam and hit her head with a stone at a secluded spot. We found a desiccated body at the spot that he described,” said senior inspector Sunil Jadhav of Chandannagar police station.

A missing person’s complaint was registered by her roommate over two weeks ago when she failed to return home from work for days.

Gundav had started harassing members of the woman’s family in Amravati and was arrested by the Amravati police in a case registered against him under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The case against him was registered after a complaint lodged by the woman’s family for coming to their house and harassing them.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping for murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandannagar police station against Gundav.