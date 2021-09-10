Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest woman for stealing 3-month-old infant from Sassoon Hospital
Pune police arrest woman for stealing 3-month-old infant from Sassoon Hospital

Pune: The Bund Garden police have arrested a woman for posing as a nurse and stealing a three-month-old baby from Sassoon General Hospital on Friday
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Pune: The Bund Garden police have arrested a woman for posing as a nurse and stealing a three-month-old baby from Sassoon General Hospital on Friday. The 21-year-old mother with her two kids was in the hospital for sonography test when the incident took place. According to the police, the accused woman picked up the infant and fled.

An FIR lodged at Bund Garden police station states that the accused committed the offence with the help of her husband, who has also been detained for questioning. Preliminary investigation points that she committed the crime as she was unable to give birth to a baby. The 26-year-old accused along with her husband entered the woman’s ward of the hospital pretending to be a nurse. She grabbed the infant and escaped within a few minutes. The victim after realising that her child is missing created a scene inside the ward, police said.

Sub-inspector Savita Sapkale, investigating officer in the case, said, “The woman was seen taking the child away in her lap and later she sat in an autorickshaw and escaped. An eyewitness caught her after a chase and handed her to the police. On questioning, she said of taking the extreme step as she could not have a child of her own.”

