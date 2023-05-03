Pune: One held, another detained for posting objectionable video of dancer

The Pune city police arrested a person and detained a minor for sharing an objectionable video of a lavani dancer.

The accused, identified as Ayush Amrut Kanase 21, from Bharatgaon Wadi village in Satara district, was arrested on April 3. His 17-year-old accomplice was detained.

The Vimantal police said that the prime accused minor had filmed the dancer’s video inside a changing room. He later created a social media account by the anime of the dancer and posted the video online that went viral. Kanase forwarded the video by using social media accounts.

Senior inspector Vilas Sonde of Vimantal police station said, “The minor is responsible for creating fake social media account by the name of dancer. He was produced in Bal Nyayalaya and Kanase was released on bail.”

Vimantal police had filed a case under Sections 354(c) of the IPC and Sections 66(c), 66(e),67(a) of the Information Technology Act on February 25.

The state women commission has asked the police to take appropriate action. Police arrested the accused from their native places.

