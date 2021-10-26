Pune police ban bursting of firecrackers with noise level above 125 decibels

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allow permission for firecracker stalls in the city, with the police issuing a separate order prohibiting the bursting of noisy firecrackers between 10pm and 6am.

The Pune police commissionerate, on Tuesday, issued set of instructions while imposing a complete ban on bursting, producing or selling of firecrackers with a noise level of more than 125 decibels within four metres of its use, with a view to maintain safety in public places.

The police order issued by commissioner Amitabh Gupta cited various rules and regulations along with Supreme Court verdicts to regulate production, use and sale of firecrackers.

As per the police order, sale of firecrackers will be allowed between October 27 and November 7. While bursting of noisy firecrackers is not allowed between 10pm and 6am, no firecrackers will be allowed in silent zones, such as areas with hospitals and/or schools.

The noiseless, colour displays, however, will be allowed in other places, post 10 pm as well.

Cracker vendors should not sell products of foreign origin, according to the order.

Meanwhile, PMC has allowed stalls owner to set up temporary shops at 13 places in different ward office jurisdictions from 25 October to 7 November, 2021.

The maximum permission has been allotted at Vartak garden near Omkareshwar temple on the river side area.

Rajendra Muthe, deputy municipal commissioner of Land and estate department said, “PMC auctioned 35 stalls near Omkareshwar temple at riverside road. Corporation got ₹9.50 lakh as revenue from firecrackers stalls. Corporation has allotted 15x10 feet of space to each stall. Stallholders will have to take prior permission from the Police and fire department and submit it to the corporation. After that, the corporation will give final permission to stall as per norms.”

As per corporation officials, PMC has finalised rent of ₹10,000 and deposit of ₹30,000 for each firecracker stall in 13 ward office areas. Corporation has set ₹22,000 rent and ₹50,000 as deposit for the Vartak garden area.

The corporation has finalised amenity spaces in Kondhwa-Yewalewadi, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Kothrud Bavdhan, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, Sinhagad road, Ahmednagar road-Vadgaon Sheri, Kasba-Vishrambaug and and the Aundh-Baner ward office area.

The corporation has also initiated action on unauthorised firecracker stalls in the city. The anti-encroachment department took action on 15 such illegal stalls on Tuesday.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the anti-encroachment department said, “ We have started taking action on unauthorised firecracker stalls along the road sides and in other places. In the Warje area, we took action on 14 stalls. Sinhagad road ward office took action on one stall in Dhayari. The action will continue.”

