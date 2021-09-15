Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune Police ban on selfies, photography at Ganpati mandaps, temples
pune news

Pune Police ban on selfies, photography at Ganpati mandaps, temples

The Pune police have decided not to allow people to take selfies or any photographs at the Ganpati mandaps and in front of Ganpati temples in the city, to avoid crowding
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Guard stopping a person from taking a picture at Dagdusheth Ganpati temple in Pune, on September 15. The Pune police have decided not to allow people to take selfies or any photographs at the Ganpati mandaps and in front of Ganpati temples in the city, to avoid crowding. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

PUNE The Pune police have decided not to allow people to take selfies or any photographs at the Ganpati mandaps and in front of Ganpati temples in the city, to avoid crowding.

With the third wave of Covid-19 still very much a possibility, people stepping out in large numbers to celebrate the festival are being discouraged.

Joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve, on Wednesday afternoon, issued orders to the Faraskhana, Vishrambaug, Khadak, Samarth, and Deccan Gymkhana police stations in this regard.

“As crowding was seen on the first five days of Ganpati this decision was taken for the safety of people and to stop the spread of infection,” said commissioner Shisve.

Special branch officials have been asked to chip-in to monitor the situation in front of temples and at mandaps.

The Pune police have enhanced their round-the-clock bandobast along Shivaji road, where a majority of the prominent Ganpati mandals and temples are located.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shivajirao Bhosale bank case: Chargesheet registered against Anil Bhosale, 6 others

Dabholkar murder case: Court frames charges against 5 accused

State govt asks Pune, other districts to bridge gender gap in Covid vaccination

Online lecture series on Upanishads by Bhandarkar Institute receives good response
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP