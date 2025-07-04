Pune police begin installation of advanced surveillance system at ARAI-Vetal Hills

In a bid to enhance public safety and environmental protection, the Pune police have initiated the installation of an advanced surveillance system at ARAI-Vetal Hills. The initiative comes on the heels of a similar safety upgrade at Bopdev Ghat, prompted by last year’s horrifying gang-rape of a 21-year-old student there which brought to the fore security gaps in the city’s ‘hill’ regions. What’s more, the initiative is part of a comprehensive hill safety project that includes installation of as many as 609 high-tech CCTV cameras across 22 hills in Pune. The Pune police aim to replicate the ARAI-Vetal Hills’ model at other vulnerable ‘hill’ spots across the city, making it a city-wide effort to secure Pune’s natural landscapes while ensuring its citizens’ safety. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As part of the advanced surveillance system, 47 fixed CCTV cameras, six PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras, 24 smart audio speakers, and 44 smart floodlights will be installed at key locations across ARAI-Vetal Hills. The surveillance points have been carefully selected by the Pune police in collaboration with the Pune forest department to ensure that the installations do not harm the fragile ecosystem of the area. The technology-driven setup is not only aimed at deterring criminal activity but also at helping forest officials monitor illegal encroachments, trespassing, and forest fires.

The surveillance infrastructure will play a key role in strengthening forest protection measures and curbing open fires, illegal gatherings and damage to the flora and fauna of the region. All expenses are being covered by the Pune police department whereas the surveillance system will be jointly managed by the police and forest department, with viewing access granted to both authorities. It is expected to facilitate better coordination between the departments, especially in case of emergencies.

Assistant commissioner of police Vivek Pawar said that the installation at ARAI-Vetal Hills is expected to be complete in the next three days. “All cameras are equipped with night vision technology, allowing uninterrupted surveillance during the night. This will significantly improve overall safety and law enforcement in the region,” he said.

Pawar further said, “After the tragic incident at Bopdev Ghat, citizens expressed serious safety concerns. In response, the Pune police and forest department have launched a comprehensive hill safety project which is currently being implemented across 22 ‘hill’ locations in Pune.”

Pawar informed that the comprehensive hill safety project – which includes installation of 609 high-tech CCTV cameras across 22 hills – is being executed at an estimated budget of ₹80 crore and is entirely funded by the Pune police.

The comprehensive project includes 231 IP-based audio speakers that will be placed at various points to deliver remote instructions or warnings. It also includes 160 emergency call boxes equipped with panic buttons, audiovisual capabilities, and smart floodlights to ensure visibility and safety even during nighttime.

“These emergency call boxes will be monitored through CCTV feeds. If someone attempts to tamper with them, the system will immediately generate a real-time alert. The system is based on AI (artificial intelligence) technology, enabling quick response to incidents such as forest fires, unauthorised entries, or suspicious activities,” Pawar said.

The Pune police aim to replicate the ARAI-Vetal Hills’ model at other vulnerable ‘hill’ spots across the city, making it a city-wide effort to secure Pune’s natural landscapes while ensuring its citizens’ safety.