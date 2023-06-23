13 people booked in Pune for cutting birthday cake with sword

PUNE Pune city police have booked thirteen people, including eight adults and five minors, for using a sword to cut the birthday cake. The incident occurred in Sahakarnagar on Wednesday.

A group of youths had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a 19-year-old. Videos of the birthday celebration went viral on social media which prompted police to take action.

After the celebration, the accused created a ruckus in the locality, said police.

Smartana Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), zone 2, said, “We have booked thirteen people, including eight adults and five minors, for using a sword to cut a birthday cake.”

