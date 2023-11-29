Pune Police book founder of Singhad Institute in alleged PF scam

Maruti Nivrutti Navale, the founder of the Sinhgad Institute in Pune has been booked by the Pune city police for his alleged involvement in the Provident Fund (PF) scam, police said.

The incident was reported between October 2019 and June 2022 and a complaint regarding the same was registered by Rahul Eknath Kokate (51) at Kondhwa police station on Tuesday.

According to police, Navale is running Sinhgad City School in Kondhwa where it is alleged that he did not deposit the deducted amount into the PF accounts but instead misused it for personal gains. Taking cognisance of the complaint, initially, the PF officials investigated this case, following which a case was registered at the Kondhwa police station.

Santosh Sonawane, senior police inspector (SPI) at Kondhwa Police Station said, “It was found that lakhs of rupees from the PF contribution was allegedly diverted for personal use by the accused. We have registered a police case under relevant sections and further investigation is ongoing.’’

Police further told that, during analysis of school records and documents, PF officials found that between October 2019 and June 2022, the school administration had to pay a sum of ₹74.68 lakh as a PF contribution, but instead, transferred only ₹3.75 lakh and duped employees to the tune of ₹70.92 lakh.

A case was registered at Kondhwa police station on Tuesday under IPC sections 406(criminal breach of trust), and 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant) along with other relevant sections of the Provident Fund Act and further investigation is ongoing.

