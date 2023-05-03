Fake education certificates racket busted in Pune, 4 held

The Pune police have busted a gang involved in distribution of fake Secondary School Certificate (SSC) marksheet of Maharashtra State Open School.

The accused have been identified as Saiyad Imran Saiyad Ibrahim from Sambhajinagar, Altaf Sheikh from Paranda in Dharashiv district, Krushna Sonaji Giri from Bidkin in Sambhajinagar and Sandeep Dyandev Kamble from Sangli district.

The gang had been operating for several months and used to ask huge amount from students for fake marksheet.

According to police sources, the gang was demanding ₹60,000 for SSC certificate of open school. The gang had intermediaries who identified potential consumers and sent their information to primary operators.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch unit organised a dummy customer and nabbed Kamble from Swargate on April 30. The rest were held on May 2.

ACP Narayan Shirgaonkar said, “Accused Kamble and Sonaji used to search customers and Ibrahim and Sheikh were involved in producing fake certificates.”

According to the police, the accused have sold 35 fake SSC open schooling certificates till date. The police are probing the involvement of others in the racket.