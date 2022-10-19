Pune police collect 50,000 fine from 100 banned heavy vehicles in 18 days

The city traffic police have tightened its noose on heavy vehicles who flout norms and use city streets during banned hours and cause traffic jams. Over 100 heavy vehicles have been challaned and ₹50,000 fine have been collected since the drive started in October. The action was taken mostly in Hadapsar, Market Yard, Chandani Chowk and other areas of the central city.

Rahul Srirame, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “The drive was halted due to incessant rains, but will resume from October 20.”

The traffic situation across the city has worsened with vehicles on the roads on festive shopping, waterlogged stretches due to intense rainfall and goods vehicles using internal roads for inter-state travel.

According to the traffic police, frequent logjams have been reported at Wagholi, Vimannagar, Yerawada, Hadapsar, Katraj, Aundh, Pashan, Baner, Kondhwa and Market Yard areas.

The traffic branch has not been implementing the morning ban since the official notification regarding the ban lapsed on September 30. NIBM Annexe Residents Forum (NARF) director Daljeet Goraya said, “We want the ban on heavy vehicles to be implemented strictly as it is affecting the lives of citizens. We demand a complete ban on heavy vehicles entering the city during morning and evenings.”

Between September 1 and September 30, entry of heavy vehicles on city roads had been banned from 6 pm to 9 pm. These orders remained in force till midnight on September 30.