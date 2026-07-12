Pune police detain 89 suspects during Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession

As part of security arrangements for the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession, Pune City Police detained 89 suspects during the four-day event to prevent thefts, chain-snatching and other offences.

To prevent crimes targeting devotees, including chain-snatching and thefts, the Crime Branch formed four dedicated anti-chain-snatching squads. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The annual procession of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj was held in Pune from July 9 to July 12, drawing lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra, other parts of the country, and abroad.

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Given the religious significance of the centuries-old tradition and the large gathering of pilgrims, Pune Police deployed extensive security along the Palkhi route, halt points and other sensitive locations to ensure the procession passed off peacefully.

To prevent crimes targeting devotees, including chain-snatching and thefts, the Crime Branch formed four dedicated anti-chain-snatching squads and a separate team to question suspicious persons found moving along the procession route.

During the operation, police detained 89 suspects, including 67 women and 22 men, between July 9 and July 12. They were taken into custody for verification and questioning by Crime Branch teams.

Police said the preventive action was aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring devotees’ safety. Officials added that details of the suspects and any offences established during the inquiry would be shared after completion of the verification process.

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