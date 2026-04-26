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Pune police detain four in retaliation firing in Warje

The accused have been identified as Sahil Dhananjay Raut (21), arrested from the crime spot, and Pritam Thombre

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Pune city police have detained four persons, including two minors, in a revenge firing case reported at a salon in Warje on Friday evening.

Two juveniles have also been detained. Police said four others have been identified, and a search is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sahil Dhananjay Raut (21), arrested from the crime spot, and Pritam Thombre. Two juveniles have also been detained. Police said four others have been identified, and a search is underway.

The incident occurred around 6:40 pm at a salon in Yashodeep Chowk, Warje-Malwadi, where the accused allegedly fired three rounds, injuring Nehal Shinde and customer Amol Adhav. Shinde sustained a bullet injury to his left ear while getting a haircut, while Adhav was injured in the leg.

Police said the firing came to light during routine patrolling when officers noticed suspicious youths creating a disturbance in the area. When they intervened, one suspect opened fire with a pistol.

The police team chased and apprehended Sahil , while the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune police detain four in retaliation firing in Warje
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune police detain four in retaliation firing in Warje
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