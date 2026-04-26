Pune police detain four in retaliation firing in Warje

Pune city police have detained four persons, including two minors, in a revenge firing case reported at a salon in Warje on Friday evening.

Two juveniles have also been detained. Police said four others have been identified, and a search is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The accused have been identified as Sahil Dhananjay Raut (21), arrested from the crime spot, and Pritam Thombre. Two juveniles have also been detained. Police said four others have been identified, and a search is underway.

The incident occurred around 6:40 pm at a salon in Yashodeep Chowk, Warje-Malwadi, where the accused allegedly fired three rounds, injuring Nehal Shinde and customer Amol Adhav. Shinde sustained a bullet injury to his left ear while getting a haircut, while Adhav was injured in the leg.

Police said the firing came to light during routine patrolling when officers noticed suspicious youths creating a disturbance in the area. When they intervened, one suspect opened fire with a pistol.

The police team chased and apprehended Sahil , while the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Sambhaji Kadam, DCP (Zone 3), said, “Prima facie, it seems that firing was the outcome of an old rivalry between them. As of now, we have detained one, and we have formed teams, and the search for the four others is going on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sambhaji Kadam, DCP (Zone 3), said, “Prima facie, it seems that firing was the outcome of an old rivalry between them. As of now, we have detained one, and we have formed teams, and the search for the four others is going on.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mahesh Bolkotgi, SPI at Warje-Malwadi Police Station, said, “All victims and accused are on record criminal and necessary preventive action was taken against them. The victim was recently released from jail on bail.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahesh Bolkotgi, SPI at Warje-Malwadi Police Station, said, “All victims and accused are on record criminal and necessary preventive action was taken against them. The victim was recently released from jail on bail.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the case may be linked to a December 2023 murder in Warje-Malwadi, in which Bhumiputra Kamble was killed. In that case, Warje police had arrested four accused, including Nihal Shinde. Officials suspect the latest attack may be retaliation targeting Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the case may be linked to a December 2023 murder in Warje-Malwadi, in which Bhumiputra Kamble was killed. In that case, Warje police had arrested four accused, including Nihal Shinde. Officials suspect the latest attack may be retaliation targeting Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint by Usha Ravindra Shinde (44), a case has been registered under sections 109(1), 189(2)-(4), 190, 191(2), 333, 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3(25) and 27 of the Arms Act. Investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint by Usha Ravindra Shinde (44), a case has been registered under sections 109(1), 189(2)-(4), 190, 191(2), 333, 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3(25) and 27 of the Arms Act. Investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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