Pune police, ATS held two suspects for terrorism activities

The Pune police have detained two individuals from Kothrud in connection with a bike theft case, and their interrogation is currently underway, said officials on Tuesday.

The Pune police, ATS have detained two individuals from Kothrud in connection with a bike theft case and suspected terrorism activities. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to sources within the police department, officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are also involved in investigating the matter to probe the suspected terror-related angle.

When questioned about whether a terror-related angle is being explored, a senior police official from the Pune police stated, “We are thoroughly investigating the matter from all possible angles. No further information can be divulged as the probe is underway.”