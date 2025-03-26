Pune police dispose of 788 kg of seized drugs worth 8 crore 

The Pune city Police on Tuesday disposed of 788 kg of seized narcotic substances valued at ₹8 crore. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in collaboration with authorised waste disposal agencies. The destroyed narcotics included a variety of contraband like Mephedrone (MD), Ganja, Cocaine, Ephedrine, LSD, Charas, Opium Poppy straw, Heroin and Ganja Banta Pills, which were confiscated in a total of 57 cases registered under the NDPS Act. Police said 84 individuals were arrested, and 788 kg of banned substances worth ₹ 8 crore were seized in the last year. (HT PHOTO)

The disposal process took place at Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd., Ranjangaon MIDC, Pune, which is an authorized facility for handling hazardous and narcotic waste.

Before the disposal, additional commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade, DCP Nikhil Pingale, and DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakare examined the weighing process of the narcotics, which was conducted at Police headquarters in Shivajinagar. For the transparent disposal process, an assistant chemical analyser from the regional forensic science laboratory, in Pune and officers from the state excise department and officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board attended the disposal process.

Commenting on the development, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “We have started the process to dispose of the contraband weighing around 750 to 800 kg worth ₹8 crore, which was seized in more than 70 cases.”

He said the process of destroying 1,800 kg mephedrone worth more than ₹3,500 crore, which was seized in February last year, is also in the final phase, and the haul will be completely disposed of in the coming days.

