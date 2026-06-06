Pune police extends prohibitory orders till June 22, gatherings of 5 or more need prior permission

Pune: The special branch of the city commissionerate has extended the prohibitory orders across the jurisdiction of the Pune police commissionerate till June 22. Earlier, the orders were issued from May 26 to June 8.

Pune, India -March 14, 2023:Protest by Government employees at Central building ,Pune station in Pune, India,Tuesday, March 14, 2023-HT photo

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The order was issued on Friday by deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Prashant Amritkar under Section 37 (1), (2), and (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, with the approval of the joint commissioner of police, Pune city.

A major provision of the order bars public meetings, assemblies, and processions involving five or more persons without prior permission from the Pune police commissioner. The restriction has been imposed under sub-section (3) of Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the notification, the police cited the likelihood of demonstrations, morchas, dharnas, protests, bandh calls, hunger strikes, and other forms of agitation by political parties and social organisations over various public issues. The order also notes that anti-encroachment drives and ongoing religious and cultural events could potentially create law-and-order concerns.

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{{^usCountry}} The notification specifically prohibits speeches, gestures, publications, or dissemination of material that could threaten public morality, public safety, state security, or incite activities against the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notification specifically prohibits speeches, gestures, publications, or dissemination of material that could threaten public morality, public safety, state security, or incite activities against the state. {{/usCountry}}

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In a new addition, the order also warns against creating and circulating social media reels or videos of criminals with the intention of spreading fear, glorifying criminal activities, or issuing threats to the public.

Any violation of the prohibitory orders will attract action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, which provides for penal consequences for disobeying lawful orders issued by the police.