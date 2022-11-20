Pune police find gun used in Angadia robbery case

Crime Branch Unit 3 of the Pune city police have seized the firearm that was allegedly used in a recent robbery of over ₹28 lakh from the Angadia Courier office in Market Yard Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, cops arrested three persons including a minor in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Santosh Pawar and Sai Rajendra Kumbhar. Although they were not involved in the crime, the duo supplied firearms to the culprits.

The arms were purchased from Jalgaon by Pawar, who later handed them to Kumbhar and a juvenile accused, said Anita More senior police inspector at Crime Branch Unit 3.

She further told that during interrogation minor accused claimed that he had not fired but his colleague fired one bullet during the robbery to threaten the Angadia’s staff. The plan to rob the Angadia office in Market Yard on Saturday was hatched by the accused when they were lodged in jail. The accused had fired a bullet to threaten the Angadia office staff and escaped with ₹27.45 lakh cash on November 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Avinash alias Sunny Gupta, Aditya Marane, Deepak Sharma, Vishal Kasabe, Ajay Diwate, Gurujansingh Virak, and Nilesh Gothe were nabbed by the Pune police crime branch unit 1.

Gupta and Alhat, one of the accused who is yet to be arrested, carried out a detailed recce of the area before the robbery, said police, adding that the crime was planned by 11 people.

Thus far, police have arrested seven suspects and recovered ₹13.43 lakh cash from them. Marane was earlier arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) and Gupta was also booked under the Act.

Gupta, Marane, and Diwate are history sheeters and planned the robbery along with the other accused. Police also recovered seven mobile handsets, one iron sickle, and three motorcycles from the arrested accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}