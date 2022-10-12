Pune police invokes MCOCA against Gajanan Marne gang

The Pune police has taken action as per Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Gajanan Marne gang who had recently kidnapped a businessman from a car and demanded a ransom of ₹20 crore. This is the 102nd action taken by police commissioner Amitabh Gupta under MCOCA in the last one and half years.

Fourteen members of the gang have been booked.

All accused have been identified as Gajanan alias Gaja Pandharinath Marne, Sachin alias Pappu Dattatray Gholap, Hemant alias Anna Balaji Patil, Amar Kiryat, Feroze Shaikh, Rupesh Marne, Santosh Shelar, Monica Power, Ajay Gole, Mathur Jagdale, Mansing alias Sumat More, Nitin Paugare, Prasad Khadagale, and Navghne.

According to the police, the gang engaged in spreading fear Bharti Vidyapeeth, Kothrud areas. A number of cases ranging from attempt to murder and other serious crimes are lodged against the accused.

The proposal to take action against the gang as per MCOCA was submitted to police commissioner Amitabh Gupta by senior police inspector Balaji Pandhare of anti-extortion squad (2) through deputy commissioner of police (crime) Srinivas Ghadge. ACP Narayan Shirgaonkar is investigating the case.

