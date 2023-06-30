CP comes up with scheme to train 2,000 juveniles in employable skills

PUNE: To prevent juveniles in conflict with the law from falling into a life of crime, Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaar has come up with an innovative scheme to train 2,000 such juveniles in various employable skillsets in association with private non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government departments starting July 1. Juveniles in conflict with the law who are on the city police records will be trained and counselled as part of this scheme.

CP Kumaar said that it is an ambitious scheme aimed at mainstreaming juveniles in conflict with the law and counselling them about the dangers of engaging in criminal activities. “Clinical psychologists, subject experts and skilling experts will be roped in to provide tips to the youth that will help them gain new skills and increase their potential to earn a livelihood and support their families,” he said.

Kumaar said that at a later stage, different government departments including the municipal corporation will be taken on board for this skilling project. “We want them (juveniles) to think positively and stay away from crime. The trade training and skilling will increase their earning potential and help them make a positive contribution to society,” he said.

The programme comes at a time when numerous incidents of juveniles vandalising vehicles have come to the fore. The police commissioner has already suspended 10 policemen including two senior police inspectors for not being proactive in these situations and not taking timely action.

