Agencies visit Beed to probe fake certificate case

Pune: A team of Pune city police and Pune railway police have visited Beed district to probe the suspected use of fake project-affected/natural calamity-affected certificates by applicants at the police recruitment process held recently in the city, said officials.

Senior officials of Pune city police department said, “We are exploring possibilities in the case.”

According to officials, a team of Gadchiroli police arrested four persons from Beed for issuing fake certificates of project-affected to candidates in the police recruitment process in the district. The crime was detected during verification of certificates submitted by candidates. The arrested persons include two advocates and one teacher.

According to the police, the accused used to charge ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh for fake project-affected certificates and ₹1 lakh for validation purposes.

