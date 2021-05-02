Pune police question women who received funds meant for sex workers

Two days after the Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh initiated a probe in the misappropriation of funds meant for sex workers, the Pune police have begun questioning women who received the money.

Besides Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Tarawade vasti, Mohammadwadi, the police have now found that some women living in Dattawadi slums have received ₹15,000 in their accounts. This was brought to their notice by Nitin Waghmare, founder Akhil Bharatiya Bahujan Sena.

The amount which was released by the Maharashtra government as financial aid to be paid to sex workers as part of an amount of ₹7.94 crore, it was deposited into the bank accounts of maids and waste pickers living in Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Tarawade vasti, Mohammadwadi and now according to police, in women in Dattawadi Slums.

“We are still following up on the information received and in the process of interviewing the women who received the money. So far, we have interviewed 10 women but yet to get to the culprits,” said police inspector K Indulkar of Dattawadi police station.

Meanwhile, the women in Mohammadwadi are feeling embarrassed and undignified for being recognized as sex workers.

“I never realized what I was getting into when I signed on the form that the woman gave me,” said Lata Yedke, who is afraid of breaking this news to her husband who is away in the village.

“I work hard as a maid and when these women approached us saying that the government and foreigners together have started a scheme for poor women, I thought this could help me get out of the rented place we have, but instead it has embarrassed me. I would not even like to touch this money and I want to return it at the earliest,” she added.

Gangubai Gaikwad who was made aware that the funds were meant for the sex workers, said, “I am glad I did not receive the money. I was upset earlier when few of the women in my Vasti got it but now I don’t want it at all.”

Vijaya Kundale, recalls a woman sitting with a neighbour and all of them filling up forms, so when approached, she too filled up the form. “I was told that by giving my ration card copy, aadhar card and bank details, I was going to get money from government. I lost my work during Covid last year, so I thought this was good, but now, it has become shameful and feel undignified to be even part of this scheme.”

