Pune Police register FIR against ‘fake’ doctor

A quack has been booked by the Pune police for allegedly practising homeopathy in Vimannagar and Kharadi areas sans qualification and registration with the Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy (MCH).

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday at the Vimantal police station on the basis of a complaint by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for violating the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, which prohibits medical practice by unregistered persons.

The accused, Chaitali Sunil Bagul, a resident of Titwala in Kalyan, was allegedly found practising at three different hospitals at Vimannagar, and Kharadi between 2017-2020. She practised at these three hospitals as a medical officer without homeopathy qualification and registration with MCH, stated the FIR.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Dr Swati Yatin Ghanwat, medical officer at the PMC, on behalf of the civic body. The health official’s investigations found Bagul practised at these three hospitals but was currently not associated with any of the hospitals.

Vilas Sonde, senior police inspector attached at Vimantal police station, said the accused allegedly does not have the required qualification and registration.

“PMC health officials have given the complaint. She has been booked under section 33(2) (act in contravention of any of the provisions of sub-section) of the MMP-Act. The investigations are going on, but no arrest has been made,” he added.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said, during the investigation, we found that the accused doctor was practising without a valid license and degree. She was practising for three years and was found to be playing with the lives of innocent people.

“Allopathy, ayurveda, unani and homeopathy are considered valid disciplines by us but the practitioner should have the required qualification and registration with their respective council. Doctors practising any system of medicines should be registered under any of the four medical councils that are mandatory as per the MMP-Act. PMC will continue to take strict action against such bogus doctors but the citizens and hospital administrations should be cautious,” he said.

