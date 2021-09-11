Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune police, RTO crackdown on errant rickshaw drivers: 3,000 violations in 3 days

The action came after two cases of child sexual assault by Pune autorickshaw drivers were exposed this past week
By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Autorickshaws breaking various rules in Pune seized by the police are seen here at Bund Garden on Saturday. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

PUNE In a joint action by the Pune police and the Regional transport office (RTO), 3,000 violations by autorickshaw drivers were recorded in the city, the police said on Saturday.

The action against rickshaw drivers came after two cases of child sexual assault by autorickshaw drivers were exposed this past week.

In one case registered at Wanowrie police station, a teenage girl was kidnapped from the railway station and subjected to sexual assault by at least 13 men within a span of three days. A total of 14 men are in police custody in the case.

In light of the Wanowrie case, the Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta promised of strict implementation of existing rules on all modes of passenger transport without singling out autorickshaw drivers. However, in the recent action, rickshaw drivers were the focus of all actions.

“We started the drive three days ago. On the first day, traffic police took 740 actions and RTO officials, 177. On the second day (Friday), traffic police had 1,237 cases and RTO officials had 224 actions. On the third day, the number of actions is ___,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Pune police.

The action includes violators of set rules for rickshaw drivers - uniform and buckle number not displayed, riding without permit, no passenger vehicle registration, traffic rule violations, and use of vehicle beyond scrap lifespan, among others, according to DCP Shrirame.

“The number of violating rickshaw drivers had become a menace. There are good-intentioned rickshaw drivers who form unions and work. Their name is getting dragged through the mud because of the wrong-doers. So there were rickshaw mandal members who actually encouraged us to take action against some of these problematic drivers,” said Ajit Shinde, Regional transport officer, Pune.

The RTO officials have seized hundreds of autorickshaws compounding a number of violations stacked against the vehicles. The vehicles were handed over to the Bundgarden traffic police division officials.

“We have stacked them in a parking lot and they will remain there until further orders,” said police inspector Ajit Dalvi of Bund Garden traffic division.

The rickshaw drivers will have to brace themselves for stricter actions as the issue of child sexual assault cases has piqued the interest of Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Dilip Walse-Patil, home minister of the state, and several opposition members including former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

