2 held, 1 minor detained in Pune for possession of 2-cr mephedrone

The Anti-Narcotics Branch of Pune city police have arrested two persons and detained one minor for possession illegal Mephedrone (MD) drug. Police seized 1.108 kg of drugs worth ₹2.2 crore, said officials.

They were held on Saturday in Kharadi under Chandannagar police station limits by a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, after the team received a tip-off.

The accused identified as Azad Sherzaman Shaikh, 35 and Nageshwar Rameshwar Prajapati, 35, are from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. Upon searching and interrogating them, the police found Mephedrone drugs in their possession. Mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow, is a synthetic stimulant drug that is banned in India.

Amol Zende, Crime DCP said, “We have already instructed our officials to crack down on drug rackets in the city. Once our team members received information, they nabbed the two accused and have detained one minor.”

The accused have been taken into police custody, and a case has been registered at the Chandanagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police are investigating the case further to ascertain the source of the drugs and the network involved in their distribution.

