Pune Police suspend cop involved in assaulting PMPML driver

The administration and discipline enforcement wing of city police have suspended the police constable attached to the motor transport department whose video of brutally assaulting a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) driver went viral on social media. The incident took place on July 21. Waghmare has been asked to mark his attendance before the police inspector (reserve) at police headquarters, Shivajinagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The suspended police has been identified as Rahul Ashok Waghmare.

The suspension order states, “You were on your way home on July 21 after completing your night duty when the two-wheeler you were riding came close to the PMPML bus near Wadia College. You went up to the driver Bhagwat Bapurao Torne and physically assaulted him. Despite knowing the law being a policeman, you assaulted him when a formal complaint against him could have been given. Your irresponsible behaviour and indiscipline has tarnished the image of the police force and you are hereby suspended as per the laid down rules and regulations of the police department.”

Waghmare has been asked to mark his attendance before the police inspector (reserve) at police headquarters, Shivajinagar.