Pune police to use Google map-based ‘Trafficure’ software for real-time traffic management

Pune city traffic police will implement a new software system called 'Trafficure' to improve traffic management, department officials said on Monday. The initiative has been launched with the assistance of Google Maps to ensure more effective and scientific handling of congestion issues.

According to the officials, the Trafficure system provides real-time information about traffic conditions, including traffic jams and slow-moving traffic on major roads. The system will help traffic police monitor road situations instantly and take timely measures to ease congestion.

The software will also assist in identifying accident-prone spots and areas where traffic bottlenecks frequently occur. By analysing live data received from Google Maps, the traffic department can deploy manpower more efficiently and regulate vehicle movement in a coordinated manner.

According to officials, major city roads were divided into 550 divisions to monitor and analyse traffic. The new system was tested over 45 days in January-February wherein it was observed that the average vehicle speed on key roads was approximately 26.8km/hr.

Thereafter, a detailed presentation on the project was given at the Pune Police Commissionerate.

A senior traffic police officer said that the adoption of this modern technology will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city and make travelling smoother and safer for commuters.