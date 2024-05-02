Pune police warns competitive exam students against noisy celebrations

As a large number of students coming from across Maharashtra to Pune to prepare for various competitive examinations are regularly seen celebrating their success with gulal, firecrackers and DJ sound systems, the Pune police, especially from the Peth areas, have taken serious note of the kind of disturbance this is causing to local citizens and put up a notice warning students against indulging in such revelry. The notice put up by the Pune police department in the Peth areas reads: Students in competitive exams have been observed repeatedly using gulal, firecrackers etc. after results. As this is causing a lot of trouble to nearby residents, they have made repeated complaints to the police...” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOT)

The notice put up by the Pune police department in the Peth areas reads: “Students in competitive exams have been observed repeatedly using gulal, firecrackers etc. after results. As this is causing a lot of trouble to nearby residents, they have made repeated complaints to the police. Also, some students have been called to the police station and are being counselled by our officers.”

“While we are proud and happy of your success in the competitive examination/s, we humbly appeal to all students appearing for competitive exams to celebrate their success with a bouquet or something. Henceforth, the use of gulal, firecrackers etc. will result in criminal charges. The concerned students should note that the police administration has put up boards with such messages,” it states.

Manisha Gokhale, a resident of Sadashiv Peth, said, “Every month, some or the other student gets selected in some or the other competitive exam and they gather with their friends and burst crackers and disturb the surroundings. This has been taking place regularly over the years. Students should understand that there are elderly people and children getting disturbed by the noise.”

Rohan Nalawade, a shop owner from Navi Peth, said, “The area is teeming with students who have come from across the state and are preparing for various competitive exams. When someone clears an exam, there are grand celebrations on the streets. Many a time, the police have to step in as the students get out of control.”

Whereas Mandar Jadhav, a student preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam, said, “Last year, one of my friends cleared the MPSC exam and got selected as a police officer. We all celebrated his success on the road. I agree that these celebrations should not harm anyone, but it is an achievement for us and hence, we celebrate it.”

The Competitive Examination Coordination Committee has expressed displeasure at the action taken by the Pune police and said that it is shameful for the police to issue such warning to future officers.