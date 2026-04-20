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Pune railway division to adopt Japanese model for rail maintenance

Under this system, trains arriving at Pune railway station will primarily cater to passenger boarding and alighting whereas cleaning, maintenance and repair activities will be shifted to a dedicated facility—in this case, Alandi.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:48 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Pune:

Pune, India - August 2, 2018: Deccan queen train stationed at Pune junction in Pune, India, on Thursday, August 2, 218. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The Pune railway division plans to adopt a Japanese-style operational model by setting up a new coach depot at Alandi railway station on the Pune-Satara route at an estimated cost of 97 crore. The proposed facility will be equipped to handle the daily maintenance and repair of around 100 coaches, including modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches and Vande Bharat Express rakes. The proposal is currently under consideration of the railway board and is expected to receive approval soon.

According to railway officials, the move comes on the back of rising land costs in Pune and limited availability of space at the main station. Under this system, trains arriving at Pune railway station will primarily cater to passenger boarding and alighting whereas cleaning, maintenance and repair activities will be shifted to a dedicated facility—in this case, Alandi. At present, cleaning, maintenance and repair activities are carried out at the Ghorpadi Coach Maintenance Complex (GCMC) near Pune station. Currently, around 300 coaches are serviced daily at the GCMC, which is already operating under considerable pressure. With the number of trains originating from Pune expected to increase, the load on the facility will only increase further. The proposed Alandi depot is expected to ease this burden and improve overall operational efficiency.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune railway division to adopt Japanese model for rail maintenance
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune railway division to adopt Japanese model for rail maintenance
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