Pune railway station’s passenger spaces hijacked by beggars, homeless and addicts

PUNE: Concerns over the presence of beggars, homeless people, drug addicts and other unwanted persons around Pune railway station have resurfaced after a police constable was allegedly assaulted with a sickle while confronting a group suspected of smoking ganja near the station. Railway authorities, however, clarified that the incident took place outside railway premises.

Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson for the Pune railway division, said that railway authorities regularly take action against unwanted persons found on railway station premises. (HT)

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Passengers say beggars, homeless people and those battling drug addiction are frequently seen sleeping on platforms, foot overbridges (FOBs), concourses and other public areas, particularly at night. Some allegedly use station toilets and other facilities and remain on the premises for long periods.

The presence of these groups, passengers say, can obstruct movement and make waiting areas and station entrances uncomfortable, particularly for women travelling alone at night.

“Every time I come to the station late at night, I see people sleeping on the platforms and FOBs and groups of people sitting around the entrances. It creates a sense of insecurity, especially when there are fewer passengers around. The railway and police authorities need to ensure that passengers can move freely without having to worry about such elements,” said Vinit Joshi, a frequent passenger.

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{{^usCountry}} Sheetal Daniel, another passenger, said the situation was particularly intimidating for women travelling alone. “At night, you see people sleeping in corners, near staircases and on the foot overbridges. Some are drunk or appear to be under the influence of drugs. Even if they do not directly approach you, their presence makes you uncomfortable and scared,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheetal Daniel, another passenger, said the situation was particularly intimidating for women travelling alone. “At night, you see people sleeping in corners, near staircases and on the foot overbridges. Some are drunk or appear to be under the influence of drugs. Even if they do not directly approach you, their presence makes you uncomfortable and scared,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Passengers have sought stronger CCTV surveillance, increased RPF and police patrolling, monitoring of entry and exit points and regular removal of unauthorised occupants from passenger areas. They have also called for coordination with civic agencies and social welfare organisations to assist homeless people and those battling addiction.

Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson for the Pune railway division, said that railway authorities regularly take action against unwanted persons found on railway station premises.

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“Regular action is taken on unwanted people in railway station premises by RPF police teams,” Behera said.

Despite the clarification, passengers say the broader issue of unauthorised persons occupying station spaces needs sustained attention. With Pune railway station witnessing heavy passenger movement throughout the day and significant footfall during late-night and early-morning hours, they have demanded coordinated action by the railway administration, RPF, Government Railway Police, Pune City Police and civic authorities to keep passenger areas safe, accessible and free from nuisance.