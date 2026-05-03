Mumbai, Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Sunday called for the immediate implementation of the Shakti Act, questioning if the "fear of law" existed under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, citing the rape and murder of two minors in Pune district.

Pune rape-murders: Ex-home minister Deshmukh slams govt, demands implementation of Shakti Act

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Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh accused the Mahayuti government and the Centre of "passing the buck" on the law, which provides for the death penalty in such heinous cases.

He termed the brutal rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur of Pune's Bhor tehsil and a similar crime against a minor in the Chakan area of the district, as "deeply disturbing".

"It is extremely painful that such a shameful incident occurred on Maharashtra Day. These incidents raise a serious question whether the fear of law still exists in the state," he said.

The rape and murder of a child by a 65-year-old man in Narsapur on May 1 triggered outrage, with hundreds of villagers rushing to the local police outpost and demanding action against the accused. Following protests, the administration has assured strict action against the accused and a fast-track trial.

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{{^usCountry}} Deshmukh pointed out that the stringent Shakti Act was passed by both Houses of the state legislature during his tenure as the home minister under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deshmukh pointed out that the stringent Shakti Act was passed by both Houses of the state legislature during his tenure as the home minister under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The law provides for the death penalty within 21 days for such heinous crimes. However, it is still pending for final approval with the Centre, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The law provides for the death penalty within 21 days for such heinous crimes. However, it is still pending for final approval with the Centre, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Despite rising crimes against women, the Centre and the state government are passing the buck. Had the Shakti Act been implemented, the accused in the Nasrapur case would have been hanged within 15 to 21 days, and it would have been a deterrent," Deshmukh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Despite rising crimes against women, the Centre and the state government are passing the buck. Had the Shakti Act been implemented, the accused in the Nasrapur case would have been hanged within 15 to 21 days, and it would have been a deterrent," Deshmukh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further criticised the government for failing to ensure the safety of women and children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further criticised the government for failing to ensure the safety of women and children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "There is no concrete mechanism to curb such perversions, where even 65-year-old men are targeting young children. The present government has completely failed in ensuring the safety of women and children," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is no concrete mechanism to curb such perversions, where even 65-year-old men are targeting young children. The present government has completely failed in ensuring the safety of women and children," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Nasrapur and Chakan cases must be tried in fast-track courts, and the accused awarded the death penalty at the earliest, the NCP leader said, urging that political differences should be set aside, and that the Shakti Act be implemented without delay to prevent such crimes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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