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Pune rape-murders: Ex-home minister Deshmukh slams govt, demands implementation of Shakti Act

Pune rape-murders: Ex-home minister Deshmukh slams govt, demands implementation of Shakti Act

Published on: May 03, 2026 01:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Sunday called for the immediate implementation of the Shakti Act, questioning if the "fear of law" existed under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, citing the rape and murder of two minors in Pune district.

Pune rape-murders: Ex-home minister Deshmukh slams govt, demands implementation of Shakti Act

Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh accused the Mahayuti government and the Centre of "passing the buck" on the law, which provides for the death penalty in such heinous cases.

He termed the brutal rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur of Pune's Bhor tehsil and a similar crime against a minor in the Chakan area of the district, as "deeply disturbing".

"It is extremely painful that such a shameful incident occurred on Maharashtra Day. These incidents raise a serious question whether the fear of law still exists in the state," he said.

The rape and murder of a child by a 65-year-old man in Narsapur on May 1 triggered outrage, with hundreds of villagers rushing to the local police outpost and demanding action against the accused. Following protests, the administration has assured strict action against the accused and a fast-track trial.

The Nasrapur and Chakan cases must be tried in fast-track courts, and the accused awarded the death penalty at the earliest, the NCP leader said, urging that political differences should be set aside, and that the Shakti Act be implemented without delay to prevent such crimes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune rape-murders: Ex-home minister Deshmukh slams govt, demands implementation of Shakti Act
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune rape-murders: Ex-home minister Deshmukh slams govt, demands implementation of Shakti Act
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