Pune, The father of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to death off a cliff here in June by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover, has said that he suspects the involvement of her family members in the conspiracy to kill his son.

Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's father suspects role of Siya's kin in his murder conspiracy

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Talking to PTI Videos on Monday, Vishal Agarwal demanded capital punishment for the accused.

He said he had approached the court seeking a copy of the chargesheet filed in the case and requested the issuance of a notification appointing Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.

"I have not yet gone through the chargesheet. I will comment once I read it. We have already approached the court for a copy," he said.

Agarwal expressed suspicion about the alleged involvement of other members of Siya Goyal's family in the murder conspiracy.

"I still suspect that Siya's father, mother, brother, uncle and aunt are involved in the conspiracy to murder Ketan. I will be able to comment on this after reading the chargesheet," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to reports that Siya was secretly married to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, Agarwal asked why her family had allegedly tried to arrange her marriage with his son if the reports were true. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to reports that Siya was secretly married to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, Agarwal asked why her family had allegedly tried to arrange her marriage with his son if the reports were true. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the investigation into the murder case was proceeding in the right direction.

Agarwal also said he had earlier approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking the case trial in a fast-track court and the appointment of Nikam as special public prosecutor.

"Till date, I have not received any concrete clarification on either of these demands. I will once again request the government to issue the necessary notification," he said.

He said his only demand was that those responsible for killing his son should be awarded capital punishment.

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The Pune Rural Police on Saturday filed a voluminous chargesheet running into more than 5,000 pages against Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and his friend Ritesh Hange.

Ketan Agarwal died after being pushed off Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18, following which Goyal, Chaudhary and Hange were arrested.

An official, citing details in the chargesheet, earlier said that a fake Instagram account created in the name of 'Mahi' was allegedly used by the three accused to convince Agarwal to take Goyal to Lohagad Fort on June 18, where he was pushed to his death.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.