PUNE: Pune witnessed a 9 per cent rise in overall criminal cases in 2024, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The report shows a significant increase in violent crimes, cyber offences, economic frauds and crimes against women and children in the city over the last three years.

Pune records 9% rise in crime in 2024

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to NCRB figures, Pune registered 18,560 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) in 2024, compared to 17,022 cases in 2023 and 14,173 cases in 2022.

The data revealed a major jump in violent crimes in Pune. The city recorded 2,417 violent crime cases in 2022, which slightly dropped to 2,296 in 2023, but surged sharply to 3,573 cases in 2024. However, murder cases showed a gradual decline over the three-year period. Pune reported 105 murder cases in 2022, 101 in 2023 and 94 in 2024.

Kidnapping and abduction cases also remained a concern for law enforcement agencies. Pune registered 693 such offences in 2022, which increased to 787 in 2023 before slightly dropping to 734 in 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The NCRB report also highlighted a continuous rise in crimes against women in Pune. The city reported 2,074 cases in 2022, which increased to 2,550 in 2023 and further rose to 2,631 cases in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCRB report also highlighted a continuous rise in crimes against women in Pune. The city reported 2,074 cases in 2022, which increased to 2,550 in 2023 and further rose to 2,631 cases in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Crimes against children have shown a steep rise in the city. Pune recorded 732 cases in 2022, 1,234 in 2023 and 1,330 in 2024. However, cases involving juveniles in conflict with law showed a decline. Pune registered 278 such cases in 2022, 275 in 2023 and 102 cases in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crimes against children have shown a steep rise in the city. Pune recorded 732 cases in 2022, 1,234 in 2023 and 1,330 in 2024. However, cases involving juveniles in conflict with law showed a decline. Pune registered 278 such cases in 2022, 275 in 2023 and 102 cases in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The city also witnessed a sharp increase in crimes against senior citizens. Pune recorded 69 such cases in 2022 and 57 in 2023, but the number rose to 151 in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The city also witnessed a sharp increase in crimes against senior citizens. Pune recorded 69 such cases in 2022 and 57 in 2023, but the number rose to 151 in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Economic offences emerged as another major area of concern. The city registered 1,023 economic offence cases in 2022, which increased to 1,207 in 2023 and nearly doubled to 2,125 cases in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Economic offences emerged as another major area of concern. The city registered 1,023 economic offence cases in 2022, which increased to 1,207 in 2023 and nearly doubled to 2,125 cases in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cybercrime recorded one of the steepest rises in the NCRB data. Pune reported 357 cybercrime cases in 2022 and 487 in 2023, but the number surged to 1,504 in 2024.

Police officials said the implementation of the BNS, which replaced the IPC, may have also contributed to increased registration of offences. Police believe the detailed category-wise rise in crime highlights the need for stronger cyber policing, preventive measures and focused action against organised and economic crimes in Pune.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON