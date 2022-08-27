Pune records its 3rd warmest August since a decade: IMD
The maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius was reported on August 4. The day temperature on Friday was 30.8 degree Celsius which was 2.9 degrees more than normal
August, which saw less rainfall, was the third warmest August with day temperature increasing as high as 32.3 degrees Celsius since 2012 according to data furnished by India Meteorological Department (IMD). As rainfall is likely to decrease further, day temperature will be on the higher side.
The maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius was reported on August 4. The day temperature on Friday was 30.8 degree Celsius which was 2.9 degrees more than normal.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said,“After August 28, moisture level will increase gradually and with rise in temperature, chance of thundery activity, lightning with gusty wind cannot be ruled out during afternoon and evening time. Around August 30 and 31 onwards, the chance of cloudiness and rain will increase during the forecast period, the chance of rainfall is likely to be more as indicated.”
Day temperature in the city is likely to be around 29 to 31 degrees Celsius till the end of August.
“Partly cloudy skies along with light rainfall is likely to continue in Pune,” said Kashyapi.
Across Maharashtra as well, Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha, thunderstorms are likely to continue from August 28.
“Thunderstorms with lightning along with isolated rainfall are likely to continue till August 28 at isolated places. Konkan and Goa are likely to report similar weather conditions from August 29 till the end of this month,” said Kashyapi.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics