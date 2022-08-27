Pune records its 3rd warmest August since a decade: IMD

August, which saw less rainfall, was the third warmest August with day temperature increasing as high as 32.3 degrees Celsius since 2012 according to data furnished by India Meteorological Department (IMD). As rainfall is likely to decrease further, day temperature will be on the higher side.

The maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius was reported on August 4. The day temperature on Friday was 30.8 degree Celsius which was 2.9 degrees more than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said,“After August 28, moisture level will increase gradually and with rise in temperature, chance of thundery activity, lightning with gusty wind cannot be ruled out during afternoon and evening time. Around August 30 and 31 onwards, the chance of cloudiness and rain will increase during the forecast period, the chance of rainfall is likely to be more as indicated.”

Day temperature in the city is likely to be around 29 to 31 degrees Celsius till the end of August.

“Partly cloudy skies along with light rainfall is likely to continue in Pune,” said Kashyapi.

Across Maharashtra as well, Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha, thunderstorms are likely to continue from August 28.

“Thunderstorms with lightning along with isolated rainfall are likely to continue till August 28 at isolated places. Konkan and Goa are likely to report similar weather conditions from August 29 till the end of this month,” said Kashyapi.