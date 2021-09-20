Pune records lowest sound levels on day of Ganesh immersion for 20 years

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A maximum sound level of 59.8 decibels was recorded on Laxmi road in Pune on Sunday, marked as Anant Chaturdashi, and the day Ganesh immersion across the city. Laxmi road is the main thouroughfare for idols in the city
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Ganesh idol immersion tanks were constructed in many places in Pune city. 2021 will be recorded as the year in which sound levels on the last day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, measured in decibels, was at its lowest in the past 20 years. (HT PHOTO)

A maximum sound level of 59.8 decibels was recorded on Laxmi road on Sunday, marked as Anant Chaturdashi, and the day Ganesh idols are immersed across the city. Laxmi road is the main thouroughfare for idols in the city.

The College of Engineering Pune (COEP) has been monitoring noise levels on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the Ganesh festival, since 2001.

Mahesh Shindikar, assistant professor of Biology, Applied Science Department, COEP said, “This is the by far the lowest sound decibel average of that we have recorded in the city. Residents along Laxmi road, the main route during immersion, experienced ‘quiet’ probably for the first time. Since 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the immersion processions have been banned. Last year, the the average noise level recorded was 65.5 decibels (dB).”

As per Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (amended in 2017) published by Ministry of Environment and Forest, is 55 dB in the daytime and 45 dB at night is the permissible sound limit in residential areas.

COEP volunteers were stationed at 10 spots along the usual route and these were monitored from 12 pm on September 19, until 8 am on September 20, 2021.

COEP used the spatio temporal method to measure the sound levels.

“We have been monitoring these to create public awareness and for research and observation and to understand the sound levels and its effects on people,” said Shindikar.

The main chowk where the Ganesh procession usually begins is Belbaug chowk which recorded a ound level of 55.4 dB on average.

Ganpati chowk was at 55.1 dB, Limbaraj Maharaj chowk at 62.8 dB, Kunte chowk at 59.1 dB, Umbarya Ganpati chowk at 61.4 dB, Bhausaheb Gokhale chowk at 59.7 dB, Shedge Vithoba chowk (Vijay Talkies) at 57.6 dB, Holkar Chowk at 60.8 dB, Lokmanya Tilak chowk (Alka.) at 61.0 dB and Khanduji Baba chowk (Deccan) at 64.7 decibels.

