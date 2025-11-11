Pune records season’s lowest temperature

Pune continued to experience a dip in minimum temperatures on Monday, signalling the onset of cooler weather across the region. The city recorded a nighttime low of 13.2°C — the coldest so far this season and below the average for this time of year. Several other parts of Pune also reported a steady decline in temperatures, while rural pockets around the district witnessed even chillier conditions, with the mercury dropping to around 11°C. As winter sets in, many districts in Maharashtra have been experiencing a decline in minimum temperatures. Jalgaon has been recording temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius for the past three days. (HT)

Whereas, at 9.6 degrees Celsius, Jalgaon reported the first-ever single-digit temperature this winter on November 10. While the temperature was six degrees Celsius below normal, according to weather scientists, it requires two days of continuous single-digit temperatures and a temperature drop of over five degrees Celsius to declare a cold wave. Meanwhile, other areas in northern and central Maharashtra are also witnessing a significant drop in minimum/night temperatures. In Vidarbha, the IMD has forecasted cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over the next two to three days.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “Currently, there is no strong weather system over Maharashtra. The relative humidity is reducing and the northerly cool wind is making its impact felt over Maharashtra. Hence, the night temperature is decreasing in many areas. A cold wave alert has been issued for Vidarbha.”

Sanap said, “For the next three to four days, Pune is likely to experience dry weather conditions, and the minimum temperatures are expected to remain on the lower side.”