Pune reports surge in swine flu cases; vax stock distributed to govt hosps

Maharashtra has been witnessing a significant rise in the number of swine flu cases, with the highest number of infections reported in Pune. The city has reported 435 positive cases of swine flu and 20 deaths till August 16.

Health department officials stated that vaccine stock has been supplied to the hospitals to ensure that high risk patients do not face inconvenience.

Dr Ashish Bharti, health chief at health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that so far 3,785 samples sent for testing this year 435 patients tested positive.

“More testing is done with patients who exhibit symptoms. There is also enough stock of swine flu vaccine in the city. Before the pandemic, high risk patients like senior citizens with co-morbidities and pregnant women were advised to take the vaccine,” said Dr Bharti.

From August 1 to August 16, 321 patients have tested positive in PMC limits and 11 deaths were, said health department officials.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “ We have received over 2,000 swine flu vaccines.These vaccines are compulsorily given to pregnant women and senior citizens and are available at PMC-run hospitals.”

Dr Sanjog Kadam, deputy director (health), Pune Circle, said, “We have distributed 31,270 vaccines for swine flu in Pune, Solapur and Satara district. In Pune district, 3,500 doses are given to PMC, 3,960 to Zilla Parishad (ZP) Pune, 6,000 to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and 4,500 doses to district hospital Pune.”