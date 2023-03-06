Pune reports the lowest minimum temperature in the state

Pune: Although Punekars are dealing with scorching sun during afternoon hours, the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 15.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In the parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has forecast a yellow alert in isolated areas. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The maximum temperature of the day in the city was 35.2 degrees Celsius. Santacruz recorded the highest maximum temperature of the day in the state at 38.1 degrees Celsius.

In the parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has forecast a yellow alert in isolated areas.

KS Hosalikar, head, India Meteorological Department, Pune said, “Next four days (March 5-8), weather will be cloudy at some places in the state with chances of rain with thundershowers. On March 7, the chance of hail at some places in the Marathwada division is likely.”

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD, Pune said, “The weather department has forecast yellow warning at isolated areas of the state. Lightning, short period of moderate intense rain and momentarily strong wind which would have an impact on humans as well as on crops plus animals (roaming in open).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Pune light rain is expected on March 6 and 7 along with strong wind for a short period. On March 8 and 9, the clear sky will become cloudy towards the afternoon and evening. On March 10-11, the sky will remain mainly clear.

The day temperature is expected to remain around 35 degrees Celsius while the night temperature will vary between 15-17 degrees Celsius.

“Dry soil in Pune region is also one of the reasons for dry summer as black soil absorbs moisture,” Kashyapi said.