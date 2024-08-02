Pune reports two suspected Zika deaths

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported death of two Zika virus-infected patients. The samples of the patients, received on Thursday after their death, tested positive for the infection. Pune Municipal Corporation has reported death of two Zika virus-infected patients. The samples of the patients, received on Thursday after their death, tested positive for the infection. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased patients include a 68-year-old man from Kothrud and another 78-year-old man from Baner who died while undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

The ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), reports confirmed the virus infection in their samples, said officials.

PMC in past has reported two Zika suspected deaths and reports of all four suspected deaths will be sent to the death committee for review, said officials.

The deceased from Kothrud was Sanjeevan Hospital on July 19 and reportedly died on July 22. He complained of symptoms like fever and vomiting. His samples were sent to NIV on July 17 and the reports received on July 31 confirmed the presence of Zika virus infection.

“The cause of death is reportedly said to be septic shock, with multi-organ failure. The patient was a known case of hypertension and diabetes,” said Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant health officer of PMC.

The second deceased from Baner was admitted at AIMS Hospital, Aundh Nagar Road on July 21 and reportedly died on July 26. He complained of symptoms like fever and weakness from July 19. His samples were sent to the NIV, Pune on July 21 and tested positive for the virus infection on July 30.

The cause of death in his case is said to be acute respiratory arrest and was suffering from hypertension and diabetes, said the PMC officials.

Meanwhile, PMC reported five fresh Zika virus cases including two deceased and two pregnant women. This includes a 27-year-old pregnant woman from Manikbaug who is 21 weeks pregnant. She complained of symptoms like fever and rash since July 23 and tested positive on July 30. Her anomaly scan reports are normal, said the officials.

Another 31-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Senapati Bapat Road, tested positive for Zika virus infection on Thursday. She is 29 weeks pregnant, and her anomaly scan reports are normal. She complained of symptoms like rash and her samples were sent to NIV and tested positive for the infection.

Besides, a 72-year-old man from Kharadi has tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of Zika virus cases in the city to 52, said Dr Deokar.

PMC on Friday sent 32 samples of suspected patients to NIV for testing. Out of which 27 samples are of expecting mothers.

Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. Zika virus can be passed from a person before their symptoms start, while they have symptoms, and after their symptoms end. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications, said officials.