Kalyaninagar residents irked over nuisance by commercial tenants

Pune: The residents of housing societies located near an IT park in Kalyaninagar have written to the management committee of the commercial building to take steps to check noise pollution caused by the firms.

The 500-odd residents of housing societies, including Marigold, Kumar Kruti, Kumar City and Kumar Sophronia, located near Cerebrum IT Park that has around 70 tech firms claim that the noise pollution that has been harassing them is caused by distributive behaviour of certain companies and their employees during odd hours.

The Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) along with Kalyaninagar residents have written to the IT Management Committee on Wednesday complaining about loud music during company events, continuous honking by employees and unauthorised use of firecrackers and modified silencers in vehicles amongst other issues.

The letter states that the nuisance is causing sleep disruption among residents, especially children and senior citizens. It asked the companies and their employees to show sensitivity and concern towards residents.

“Some vehicles belonging to the companies or staff have been fitted with modified silencers, generating excessive noise levels during movement. Both practices are not only against the law but also exhibit a lack of consideration for the residential community,” stated TSKN in the letter.

Rachana Aggrawal, chairman, TSKN, said, “We acknowledge the potential economic benefits it brings to our neighbourhood. Nevertheless, the management committee needs to be cognisant of the concerns faced by residents due to the inconsiderate actions of some commercial tenants.”

Aggrawal said that suggestions have been given to the IT management committee to sensitise the companies occupying the commercial spaces about the problems faced by residents due to noise pollution. Emphasise the need to comply with regulations and show consideration for the community’s well-being. Companies should be encouraged for “No Honking” policy in night shifts.

Another resident Nilesh Chavan said that the IT management panel should implement regulations and impose penalties against the use of firecrackers during prohibited hours.

“The committee can foster a more conducive and peaceful atmosphere for both commercial tenants and the residential community,” he said.

Rajesh Swami, facility manager, Cerebrum IT Park, said, “We discussed the issue with residents on Wednesday. Steps will be taken to ensure that those living near the IT park face no inconvenience. The human resource department of companies using the space in the commercial building has been informed and they will send mail to their employees. Instructions have been given to security staff to check any nuisance incident inside the campus. Boards will be displayed stating the dos and don’ts for employee.”

Yogesh Mulik, former corporator, said, “Action should be taken against people who are found creating nuisance in the neighbourhood. In the past too, hotels in this area were penalised for playing loud music and creating nuisance.”