Pune residents irked as damaged, poor quality flags distributed at ward offices
Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations have started the distribution of national flags. However, residents are unhappy as many of the flags are of “poor quality.”
PMC will distribute five lakh national flags to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative announced by the Union government. The flags would be distributed through 15 ward offices across the city.
Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, the Union government has urged people to unfurl the national flag at every home between August 13 and 15.
Ashok Chakra is not printed properly on many flags, while in some the stitching is not done properly. In many flags instead of Ashok Chakra in the centre, it is shifted to the left side or right side, say residents.
Neeraj Modani, a resident of Kothrud, who collected the flag from the city post office, near Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati temple, said, “The flag has not been stitched properly and it does not have proper finishing touch. The circle of Ashok Chakra is also not properly printed. The initiative is good, but the administration must make sure the flags are of good quality.”
“Fags which are damaged, we are returning them. We have urged people to not take defective pieces. At many places we have not started distribution of flags as they were damaged,” said Sachin Ithape, deputy commissioner of the municipal corporation.
“We have distributed 35,000 flags. Many flags were of poor quality which we have returned,” said a postman from the city post office requesting anonymity.
On Saturday afternoon, flags were out of stock at the city post office.
In PCMC one flag costs ₹24 and in PMC it is distributed free of cost.
Manoj Lonkar, deputy commissioner from PCMC, said, “I urge all the residents to check the quality of flags before purchasing them. We have already asked for a replacement from the central government.”
Prashant Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Pune city unit president, said, “In the meeting with Vikram Kumar, commissioner and administrator PMC, we had told him that flags should be distributed along with sticks and it should be properly printed or we are disrespecting the national flag.”
PMC to set up incinerators to dispose of chicken, mutton waste
Like medical waste, Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to collect waste chicken, mutton and fish directly from sellers. While presenting the budget, PMC announced it is planning to erect a new incinerator facility for fish, chicken and mutton waste. Head of PMC solid waste management department, Asha Raut, said, “PMC plans to install an incinerator for waste fish, chicken and mutton. Also, vendors selling these items will be registered.”
U.P.: AC bus service launched between Banda and Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday launched an air-conditioned bus service between Banda in Bundelkhand to Ayodhya via Chitrakoot and Prayagraj as part of state government's bid to link all important religious places to bus service. The corporation has started two AC Janrath buses on the route scheduling departure from Banda at 8.30 in the morning and reaching Ayodhya at 7.30 in the evening.
PMC to intervene in construction of roads at Wagholi
Members of the Wagholi Housing Society Association on Thursday met PMC's additional commissioner, Kunal Khemnar over road issue, after which Khemnar decided to intervene. According to the nearly 10,000 residents of Phulmala road and Bakori area in Wagholi, the zilla parishad (ZP) constructed an eight-metre road instead of the proposed 20-metre road. As Wagholi comes under the Pune Municipal Corporation, the residents asked the civic body to intervene and solve the problem.
All districts in Maharashtra report excess or normal rainfall: IMD
As monsoon again becomes rigorous over the state, all districts in Maharashtra are reporting either normal or excess rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department, until Friday, Sangli district which was consistently showing a deficiency of rainfall has now moved to normal. Out of the five districts that have reported the most excess rainfall this monsoon, four are from drought-prone Marathwada.
Pune traffic police approach Lok Adalat to recover pending fines from PMPML
The traffic branch of Pune city has filed its submission regarding non-payment of fines for violation of traffic rules by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus drivers since 2018. In its report before the Lok Adalat, the branch has pointed out that PMPML bus drivers were found violating traffic rules in as many as 664 cases during the past five years, and the public transport undertaking has not paid the fines to the department.
