Pune: Revised auto fares put on hold till next RTA meeting

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division had increase the autorickshaw fares ₹2 on July 25, has now put a hold on it until their next meeting. As per the decision, auto fares in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati were to be increased to ₹23 for first 1.5 km and thereafter ₹14 for every km from August 1.

With auto unions taking objection, Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer announced the to hold the new fares on Thursday. This decision was taken on the recommendations given by the Khatua committee report as auto unions were demanding fare hike due to an increase in the CNG rates in last few months.The auto unions have submitted a letter to the RTA stating that the fare hike is less.

“The increase in the auto fares is less as per the autorickshaw unions and accordingly they have submitted their demands to us. We will announce the revised fares after discussion in the next meeting,” said Shinde.