Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune ring road to curtail pollution by nearly 25%, says Maharashtra minister
pune news

Pune ring road to curtail pollution by nearly 25%, says Maharashtra minister

The circular road, stretching 173.7km, will have 14 multilevel interchanges, 17 tunnels and four roadways over bridges, among other facilities.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:15 PM IST
A recent National Emissions Inventory (NEI) report had revealed that automobile emissions contribute to 91 per cent of Pune’s air pollution. (HT Photo)

The proposed ring road in Pune will aid in the reduction of pollution by nearly 25 per cent, and also augment the socio-economic development of the region, Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday. He added that the proposed project will also enhance the road connectivity to the state’s second largest city.

The circular road that will be toll-free and is estimated to be used by at least 70,000 vehicles daily, will service 29 villages and connect all the highways skirting past Pune, Shinde further said.

“As a result of significant expansion and urbanisation, millions of vehicles arrive in Pune every day, causing air and noise pollution,” he said, adding that the ring road will mitigate the traffic issue.

The minister pointed out that vehicles travelling to Saswad, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Konkan and Mumbai pass through Pune thereby causing traffic snarls, and air and noise pollution. “The ring road will also considerably reduce travel time and distance…It will entail the acquisition of roughly 1554.64 hectares of land," he added.

A recent National Emissions Inventory (NEI) report had revealed that automobile emissions contribute to 91 per cent of Pune’s air pollution.

The Pune ring road will have 14 multilevel interchanges and eight major bridges to aid in smooth traffic management. Stretching 173.7km, the road will also have 18 viaducts, 17 tunnels and four roadways over bridges, officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) earlier said.

Officials further stated that the project will be executed in two phases – east and west, at a cost of 26,831 crore.

The MSRDC has, however so far, managed to complete the land measurement of over 51 per cent of the total area to be acquired for the western side of the ring road. As far as land acquisition of the eastern part is concerned, the process has begun and officials have also commenced to hold meetings in the affected villages.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune eknath shinde air pollution

Related Stories

others

Pune ring road will have 14 multilevel interchanges, 8 major bridges: MSRDC

PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:57 PM IST
others

No clarity on easing of curbs in Pune leaves traders, residents confused

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:32 PM IST
others

Pune metro’s trail run in Kothrud a success; commercial ops this Nov: Maha-Metro

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:15 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP