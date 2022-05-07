Pune riverfront project: PMCs response to NGOs queries to be submitted to state govt
More than a month ago, the NGOs and the government authorities came together to reach a consensus on the Pune’s riverfront development project which has now come to a standstill, with no update after the first meeting. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had filed responses to the queries raised by the NGOs, which was then sent to the water resources department . The department will address the queries and send the report to the state government, after which a call will be taken.
Meanwhile, the NGOs are now preparing to respond to the civic body.
In its 12-page response to each query, the PMC has stated that it has addressed every query, and that all the permissions taken by the civic body are valid.
Vijay Patil, executive engineer at water resources department said, “The responses filed by the PMC along with the responses of the water resources department pertaining to the department would be sent to the state government which would then take a call on the further plan of action.”
After the first meeting held on March 16 between the NGOs and the PMC under the aegis of the water department, it was decided that both parties, NGOs and government agencies, would arrive at a consensus on common solutions for the project.
The project was opposed by city environmentalists due to excess concretisation, change in flood lines, alleged wrongful permissions for the project and commercialisation of the plots.
Environmentalist Sarang Yadwadkar said, “The replies filed by the PMC are vague and they have not proven their point. The calculations which we showed with respect to waterfall in the free catchment areas and also the flood lines and the eventual rise in the water level at Mula-Mutha sangam is not explained.”
-
Two casualties reported from Khairane MIDC fire
Navi Mumbai Around 15 hours after a fire broke out in Khairane MIDC, the first casualty was reported at around 7 am, after the fire officers managed to partially douse and cool the flames and reached the terrace of the West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd. While a resident of Kalyan, Sukumaran Nair was the manager of the Polychem company, Nikhil Sanjay Pashilkar (25) was a lab technician.
-
IMD sounds heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra
Mumbai The India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre in Nagpur has sounded a 'yellow' category heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra -- under the Vidarbha meteorological sub-division -- till May 11, including Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Chandrapur and Amravati. Just a day earlier, the IMD had warned that a fresh spell of heatwaves is likely over northwest and central India starting May 7.
-
Friday’s fire exposes ill-equipped MIDC fire stations in Thane Belapur industrial belt
With the fire accident that occurred at Khairane MIDC on Friday evening, the fire-safety lapses in the area have been exposed. According to Thane Belapur Industrial Association, there are around 3,000 companies in the MIDC, of which 600 are large companies and 2,400 are small ones. Some of these are also chemical units handling combustible substances. There are a total of four fire stations in the MIDC area of TBIA.
-
Kharghar, Taloja, Panvel residents spend lakhs on tankers alone as CIDCO water supply not sufficient
Even as the City and Industrial Development Corporation claims to provide adequate water supply, the residents of Kharghar, Taloja and Panvel belt of Navi Mumbai have said there is no respite from the water crisis. Residents of Mahavir Heritage CHS, Kharghar Sector 35G spent nearly ₹10 lakh last month only on water tankers. This society is stated to be acquiring nearly 25 tanks on a daily basis.
-
Weeklong event marks 174th birth anniversary of Raja Ravi Verma in Thane
To commemorate Raja Ravi Verma's 174th birth anniversary, Thane residents came together to depict his works in the form of dance, music, sketches and paintings through a weeklong event. Students of various art institutions attended this event held at the Institute of Oriental Studies in Thane. Apart from an exhibition of Raja Ravi Verma's paintings and art works, there was an evening where flautist and Kathak artistes performed renditions interpreting Verma's art in various forms.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics