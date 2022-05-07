Pune riverfront project: PMCs response to NGOs queries to be submitted to state govt

More than a month ago, the NGOs and the government authorities came together to reach a consensus on the Pune’s riverfront development project which has now come to a standstill, with no update after the first meeting. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had filed responses to the queries raised by the NGOs, which was then sent to the water resources department . The department will address the queries and send the report to the state government, after which a call will be taken.

Meanwhile, the NGOs are now preparing to respond to the civic body.

In its 12-page response to each query, the PMC has stated that it has addressed every query, and that all the permissions taken by the civic body are valid.

Vijay Patil, executive engineer at water resources department said, “The responses filed by the PMC along with the responses of the water resources department pertaining to the department would be sent to the state government which would then take a call on the further plan of action.”

After the first meeting held on March 16 between the NGOs and the PMC under the aegis of the water department, it was decided that both parties, NGOs and government agencies, would arrive at a consensus on common solutions for the project.

The project was opposed by city environmentalists due to excess concretisation, change in flood lines, alleged wrongful permissions for the project and commercialisation of the plots.

Environmentalist Sarang Yadwadkar said, “The replies filed by the PMC are vague and they have not proven their point. The calculations which we showed with respect to waterfall in the free catchment areas and also the flood lines and the eventual rise in the water level at Mula-Mutha sangam is not explained.”