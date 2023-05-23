30,000 students reject seats, waiting list admissions to begin Tuesday: RTE

PUNE: As only 64,586 out of a total 94,700 students selected for admission under the Right to Education (RTE) process have confirmed their admissions till Monday, May 22, the state education department has decided to begin the RTE admission process for waiting list candidates from Tuesday, May 23.

The online lottery under the RTE 25% admission process for the academic year 2023-24 was conducted on April 5. The children in the selection list were required to confirm their admission between April 13 and May 8 but the response was poor. So much so that the state education department extended the deadline for confirmation of admission three times. Still, as many as 30,000 students failed to confirm their admission by Monday, May 22.

As such, the department has now decided to go ahead and begin the RTE admission process for the waiting list candidates – students who did not get admission in the first list - from Tuesday, May 23.

Kothrud-based Shweta Mahajan, parent of a child from among the 30,000 who did not confirm their admission, said, “We got admission under the RTE in one of the nearby schools, but our first preference was some other school which we wanted for our daughter. Now we are going to take admission directly through the regular process in that school and not through the RTE process.”

A senior education officer on condition of anonymity said, “As the regular admission round for RTE admissions is over now, students in the waiting list will start getting messages for RTE admission from Tuesday. There are 81,129 students in the waiting list who will be sent admission messages as per the priority list. While a large number of parents rejected the RTE admissions as they did not get the school they wanted for their children.”